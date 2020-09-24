Diggs (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is expected to start against Seattle on Sunday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Diggs was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, but barring any setbacks he now looks on track to suit up Week 3. The rookie second-round pick performed well as an every-down starter in Dallas' secondary thus far, but he'll now face the difficult task of containing a red hot Russell Wilson, who is averaging over 300 passing yards and 4.5 touchdowns per game through two weeks.