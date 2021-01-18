Diggs recorded 58 tackles (49 solo) with 14 passes defended, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble over 12 games in 2020.
A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Diggs lost four games in the second half to a foot injury, but as often as not when he was on the field he was the Cowboys' best cornerback -- although that was a fairly low bar to clear for one of the league's worst defenses. Incoming defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will have a lot of work to do rebuilding the unit, but Diggs figures to be one of the key pieces for the Dallas defense in 2021.