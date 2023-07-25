Diggs is signing a five-year extension with the Cowboys, de reports.

The 2020 second-round pick had 11 interceptions in his second pro season and turned in another solid campaign last year -- 59 tackles, 14 passes defensed, three INTs -- as one of the top players on one of the league's best defenses. Diggs has faced criticism for taking risks and focusing on interceptions over lockdown coverage, but the wins have been much more noticeable than the losses so far. The Cowboys expect that to continue after making the 25-year-old one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.