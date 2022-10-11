Diggs notched six solo tackles during Sunday's 22-10 win over the Rams.

Diggs set a season high with six tackles and now has 15 stops, nine pass defenses and two interceptions across five games. The 2020 second-round pick has blossomed into one of the best cornerbacks in the league, but he's extremely reliant on his ball-hawking skills both in terms of his production on the field and in fantasy.

