Diggs notched six solo tackles during Sunday's 22-10 win over the Rams.
Diggs set a season high with six tackles and now has 15 stops, nine pass defenses and two interceptions across five games. The 2020 second-round pick has blossomed into one of the best cornerbacks in the league, but he's extremely reliant on his ball-hawking skills both in terms of his production on the field and in fantasy.
More News
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Returns after halftime evaluation•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Healthy for playoffs•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Won't play Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Secures 11th interception•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Reaches double-digit picks•