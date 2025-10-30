Diggs (concussion/knee) attended practice Thursday, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Diggs landed on injured reserve Saturday due in part to a concussion. It was subsequently revealed that the veteran cornerback is also dealing with a right knee injury. Diggs' appearance on the practice field Thursday could suggest that he's cleared concussion protocol, per Hoyt, but it doesn't necessarily change his timeframe for returning to action. Due to his placement on IR, Diggs isn't eligible to play again until at least Thursday, Nov. 27 versus Kansas City.