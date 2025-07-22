default-cbs-image
The Cowboys placed Diggs (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday.

Diggs missed the final four games of the regular season last year and six of the final seven contests. He required surgery to fix a cartilage issue in the knee and is being eased back into action. Diggs and DaRon Bland should handle starting cornerback duties this season in Dallas.

