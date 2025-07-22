Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Starts camp on PUP list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys placed Diggs (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday.
Diggs missed the final four games of the regular season last year and six of the final seven contests. He required surgery to fix a cartilage issue in the knee and is being eased back into action. Diggs and DaRon Bland should handle starting cornerback duties this season in Dallas.
More News
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Expected to open camp on PUP list•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: In doubt for start of season•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Undergoes procedure on knee•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Headed to IR•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Long recovery ahead•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Set for season-ending surgery•