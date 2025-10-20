Head coach Brian Schottenheimer relayed Monday that Diggs is still in the league's concussion protocol, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Diggs landed in concussion protocol after an incident in his home Thursday, which prevented from playing in the Cowboys' Week 7 win over the Commanders. He'll aim to return in practice in the coming week, but he would be required to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Broncos on Sunday.