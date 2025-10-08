Diggs (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Diggs continues to have his practice participation limited due to a lingering knee injury from the 2024 season. He hasn't missed a single regular-season game this year and played every defensive snap during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Jets, when he logged four tackles (one solo). Diggs will likely play against the Panthers on Sunday unless he suffers a setback over the coming days.