Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Still working through knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Diggs continues to have his practice participation limited due to a lingering knee injury from the 2024 season. He hasn't missed a single regular-season game this year and played every defensive snap during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Jets, when he logged four tackles (one solo). Diggs will likely play against the Panthers on Sunday unless he suffers a setback over the coming days.
