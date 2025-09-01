Diggs (knee) said Monday that there's a 75-80 percent chance he'll play Thursday against Philadelphia, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Diggs underwent left knee surgery in January. Though he's mostly recovered from the procedure, his conditioning has prevented him from being a sure thing to start in the regular-season opener. It sounds like Diggs is pushing to be on the field against the Eagles, but if he ends up being unable to play, DaRon Bland may be asked to work more at outside cornerback rather than in the slot.