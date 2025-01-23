Diggs underwent surgery on his left knee Sunday, and his recovery timeline could keep him out for the beginning of training camp in July, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs was placed on injured reserve Dec. 21 due to a left knee injury. He was slated to undergo surgery in late December, but Archer relays that the delay had to due with a more modern procedure on micro-fracture surgeries. Regardless, Diggs has a lengthy recovery timeline ahead of him, and it appears that he will not be at full health for the start of training camp. The 2020 second-round pick finished the 2024 regular season with 42 tackles (35 solo) and 11 pass defenses (including two interceptions) across 11 games.