Head coach Brian Schottenheimer relayed Monday that Diggs (concussion/knee) is progressing in his recovery but that it's "tough" to see the cornerback's 21-day practice window open ahead of Thursday's game against the Chiefs, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys' 24-21 overtime win over the Eagles on Sunday marked the fifth straight game that Diggs has missed while working through a knee injury while in the league's concussion protocol. The shortened week makes it highly unlikely that the 2020 second-rounder will be designated by Dallas to return from injured reserve, though he could target a return to practice ahead of the Cowboys' Week 14 clash against the Lions on Thursday, Dec. 4.