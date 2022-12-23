Diggs (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Diggs popped up on the injury report and failed to practice Thursday with an apparent illness, ultimately leaving his Week 16 availability versus Philadelphia in jeopardy. Though a divisional matchup at home late in the season seems like an occasion that Diggs would do everything in his power not to miss, Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright would nonetheless be in line for additional secondary snaps behind starter DaRon Bland should last year's interception leader ultimately be sidelined Saturday.