Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Won't return for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Lions, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The 27-year-old will remain on the injured reserve list and is now in line to miss his seventh consecutive game due to a knee injury. In six appearances prior to injury, Diggs tallied 18 total tackles but allowed three touchdowns and an 148.7 passer rating when targeted. His next opportunity to take the field will come in the Cowboys' Week 15 matchup against the Vikings.
