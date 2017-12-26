Cowboys' Tre'Von Johnson: Promoted to Dallas
The Cowboys promoted Johnson from their practice squad Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
With veteran backup linebacker Justin Durant bound for free agency this offseason, the Cowboys elected to release him Monday in order to clear room for the 22-year-old Johnson, who likely has a longer-term future in the organization. The undrafted rookie out of Weber State previously attended training camp with the Cardinals before being waived in September.
