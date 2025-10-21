site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Trevor Keegan: Sent to injured reserve
The Cowboys placed Keegan (neck) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Keegan has appeared in two games this season, logging 12 snaps on special teams. He'll miss at least the next four contests.
