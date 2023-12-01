Watch Now:

Lance (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Seahawks, but he will be available as the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

The Cowboys' top two quarterbacks, Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, would have to be unavailable due to injury or disqualification for Lance to see action. The 2021 first-round pick of the 49ers has been playing this role since getting traded to Dallas in August.

More News