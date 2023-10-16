Lance (coach's decision) is again listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Chargers, but he is also designated as the Cowboys' emergency quarterback, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lance will continue doing what he has for every other contest this season and serve as Dallas' emergency option under center should both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush get forced out due to injury. He has not been called upon yet this season.
