The Cowboys declined Lance's fifth-year option for the 2025 season Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Dallas' decision comes as little surprise, as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft appeared in just eight games over his first two seasons in the league with the 49ers and then didn't play a single snap for Dallas in 2023 after being acquired prior to Week 1. Lance remains on Dallas' roster for the upcoming season and will compete with Cooper Rush for backup duties behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott.