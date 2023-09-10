Lance (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's road game against the Giants, but he'll suit up and serve as the Cowboys' emergency third quarterback.

Lance has been a member of the Cowboys for a little more than two weeks since he was acquired from the 49ers for a fourth-round pick. For Lance to see the field Sunday, both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush will need to sustain legitimate injuries, so there's no chance to see any sort of package for the mobile third-year pro. Moving forward, it'll be interesting to see if he can get past Rush for the No. 2 quarterback role.