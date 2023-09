Lance (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, but he'll suit up and serve as the Cowboys' emergency third quarterback, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As he was Week 1 at the Giants, Lance will be on hand in the event both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush need to be removed from Week 2 action. Such a fate may be Lance's reality moving forward as he continues to grow accustomed to the Cowboys offense.