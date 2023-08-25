The 49ers agreed to trade Lance to the Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After Sam Darnold was named the 49ers' backup quarterback to starter Brock Purdy on Wednesday, Lance was absent from that day's practice. On Thursday, coach Kyle Shanahan relayed to Nick wagoner of ESPN.com that Lance would "most likely" remain in San Francisco, but just one day later, he's now on the move to Dallas. The Cowboys have a more established No. 1 QB in Dak Prescott, but Lance at least will get to continue his development under coach Mike McCarthy and perhaps compete with Cooper Rush to be the Cowboys' second signal-caller this season.