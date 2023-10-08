Lance (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against San Francisco, but he was also designated as the Cowboys' emergency quarterback, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lance will serve as Dallas' emergency quarterback for the fifth game in a row. Therefore, he will only be allowed to see the field if both starting quarterback Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush are both forced out with injuries Sunday.
