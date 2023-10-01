Lance (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots but is designated as the emergency quarterback, Todd Archer of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Lance has filled the emergency QB role in each of the Cowboys' first four games of the season. The third-year pro will only see action against New England if both Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush are forced to exit the game due to injury.
