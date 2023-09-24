Lance (coach's decision) is inactive but designated as the emergency third quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Lance also served in the emergency QB capacity in the first two games of the season as he continues to acclimate to the Cowboys' playbook and scheme. If both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush were to go down with injuries against Arizona, Lance would have an opportunity to make his team/season debut.
More News
-
Cowboys' Trey Lance: Inactive, but available as third QB•
-
Cowboys' Trey Lance: Inactive, but acting as emergency QB•
-
Cowboys' Trey Lance: On move to Dallas•
-
49ers' Trey Lance: Likely to stick with San Francisco•
-
49ers' Trey Lance: Drops to No. 3 on depth chart•
-
49ers' Trey Lance: Mixed results Saturday•