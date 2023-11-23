Lance (coach's decision) is inactive, but he will serve as the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback against Washington on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
It's a familiar role for Lance, who remains behind Cooper Rush as the team's top backup to Dak Prescott. Lance will only be eligible to play if both quarterbacks get injured in Thursday's contest against the Commanders.
