Cowboys' Trey Williams: Back in Dallas
Williams signed a contract with the Cowboys on Saturday, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
Williams had just been released by the Cowboys on Thursday, but was brought back to Dallas just two days later after clearing waivers. He'll be a longshot to make the 53-man roster, but could be a candidate for the practice squad again this season.
