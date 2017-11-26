Cowboys' Trey Williams: Promoted from practice squad
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett confirmed Sunday that the team would sign Williams off its practice squad, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Williams will take the roster spot of Darren McFadden, who mutually parted ways with the Cowboys after being active for just one of the team's first 11 games. Since he'll slot in as the No. 3 running back and falling another spot on the depth chart once Ezekiel Elliott returns from suspension in Week 16, Williams will struggle to see opportunities on offense while both Alfred Morris and Rod Smith remain healthy.
