Cowboys' Trey Williams: Stays with Cowboys
Williams signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Monday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Williams spent three games on the Cowboys' 53-man roster during Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension, but was a healthy scratch for each contest. The 25-year-old hasn't seen game action since a brief two-game stint with the Colts to close the 2015 season.
