Bridges (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The rookie seventh-rounder likely picked up the injury during the Cowboys' 31-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday, and he'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Dallas' Week 4 home clash against Green Bay. Bridges' availability would be crucial for the Cowboys if Trevon Diggs (knee) is unable to play Sunday, as the former would likely start opposite Kaiir Elam at outside corner.