Bridges (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Bridges popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to a knee issue. The rookie seventh-rounder is trending towards playing Sunday against the Packers, when he'll serve in a depth role in the secondary behind Trevon Diggs (knee), Kaiir Elam and DaRon Bland (foot). Bridges logged four tackles (three solo) during the Cowboys' Week 3 loss to the Bears.