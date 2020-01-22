Play

Vizcaino signed a reserve/futures contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Vizcaino was among the kickers brought in for tryouts when then-kicker Brett Maher was struggling during the tail-end of the 2019 regular season. Vizcaino hasn't played an NFL game, however, and he converted just 12 of 19 field goals and 48 of 51 extra points during his final collegiate season at Washington in 2017.

