Hill could start at defensive tackle alongside Dontari Poe in Week 1, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
During a radio interview Friday, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones gave the 2019 second-round pick some high praise. "He has stepped up and never missed a lick," Jones said about Hill's performance in camp. "He's done a great job every day. He's been a true professional. I think he's really gonna pay off for us this year." Hill barely got onto the field as a rookie, but he has the talent to make an impact in the middle of the defensive line if he can maintain his focus and work ethic.