Hill tore his ACL in Sunday's win over the Giants and is done for the season, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hill will be placed on IR during the upcoming week, marking the end of his second NFL season. The Central Florida product was a fixture on the Cowboys' defensive line, logging at least a 50 percent snap share in every game this season, and he recorded 11 tackles through five contests. Antwaun Woods is slated to start at defensive tackle going forward.