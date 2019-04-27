The Cowboys selected Hill in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 58th overall.

Dallas did well to bolster the middle of its defensive line by nabbing Hill out of Central Florida with its first pick of the draft. Hill is a space-eater at 6-foot-3 and 308 pounds with explosive lower-body strength. He should fit in well with Maliek Collins and Tyrone Crawford in Dallas' front.

