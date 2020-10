Hill is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Hill will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to confirm these results, and if true, he'll be shut down for the rest of the season. It would be yet another hit to the Cowboys, who already have placed nine starters on IR this year. Antwaun Woods is expected to bump into a starter's role if Hill's diagnosis is confirmed.