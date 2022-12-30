Biadasz suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return Thursday against the Titans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Biadasz had his leg rolled up in a pile around the line of scrimmage late in the third quarter. While he's officially listed as questionable to return, it would be a surprise to see Biadasz return to the contest, as he was seen being carted into the locker room. The Cowboys have been forced to shuffle their offensive line in Biadasz's absence, with Connor McGovern taking over at center, Tyler Smith shifting to left guard and Jason Peters entering the contest at left tackle.