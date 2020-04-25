Cowboys' Tyler Biadasz: Dallas picks up in fourth round

The Cowboys selected Biadasz in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 146th overall.

Biadasz (6-foot-4, 314) is the next center prospect out of Wisconsin, making him a fitting selection for Dallas after the great Travis Frederick retired earlier this offseason. Joe Looney and Connor McGovern are the more likely candidates to replace Frederick as starter in 2020, but Biadasz will push for snaps in the relatively near future.