Biadasz, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is expected to play Sunday versus the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Zack Martin (ankle) is also expected to play despite being listed as questionable, so the only starting offensive lineman Dallas will be missing is Tyron Smith (knee), who's yet to play a snap in 2023. Martin and Biadasz both missed the Cowboys' Week 3 loss to Arizona, so Dallas' offense should get a boost against New England.