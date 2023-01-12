Biadasz (ankle) was a full participant during Dallas' practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Biadasz was ruled out for the regular-season finale against the Commanders after suffering a high-ankle sprain during the Week 17 win on Thursday Night Football. The starting center now appears ready to suit up again heading into the Cowboys' wild-card game against Tampa Bay. As a result, fellow starter Connor McGovern should be available to return his spot at left guard while Tyler Smith will likely bounce back outside to left tackle.
