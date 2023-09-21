Biadasz sustained a hamstring injury at practice Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Biadasz will reportedly undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Dallas will have to wait on the results of those tests for any certainty, but his status for Week 3 is obviously now in question.
