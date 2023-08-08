Biadasz exited Tuesday's practice with a right ankle injury that is not considered serious, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Biadasz grabbed his right leg while exiting a drill, but was ultimately able to walk under his own power. After being evaluated in the medical tent he eventually rejoined his teammates with his helmet off on the sideline. The Pro Bowl center is looking to pick up where he left off last year as a key member on their offensive line.