Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Biadasz (ankle) should be ready to return for the team's wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers, Patrik Taylor of the team's official site reports.

Biadasz appears to be one of three key contributors trending toward a return heading into the playoffs along with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and Johnathan Hankins (pectoral). The third-year center sustained a high-ankle sprain during the Week 17 win against Tennessee, though McCarthy said he "feels good" that all three of these players will be available against Tampa Bay. Biadasz started the first 16 games of the season for Dallas, so it will be worth monitoring his practice activity heading into this wild-card tilt Monday, Jan. 16.