Biadasz was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after being forced to exit Thursday's 27-13 win over the Titans, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Biadasz appeared to suffer a serious injury as he had his leg rolled up in a pile late in the third quarter before being carted to the locker room. However, the team is hopeful that Biadasz will be able to return for the team's first playoff game. If he is able to return, Biadasz would retake his role as Dallas' starting center.