Biadasz (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Biadasz suffered a hamstring injury at Thursday's practice that sidelined him Friday. Despite the lack of activity to end Week 3 prep, he still has an opportunity to continue operating as the Cowboys' starting center this Sunday, which will be confirmed, either way, about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.