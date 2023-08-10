Biadasz (ankle) practiced Wednesday.
Biadasz had left practice early Tuesday due to an ankle injury. However, in less than 24 hours the 25-year-old was back out on the field. Assuming he remains healthy, the Wisconsin product should be the teams starting center this season.
