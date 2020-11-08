Biadasz (hamstring) suffered an injury during pregame warmups and he has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas was already confronting a cluster of injuries along its offensive line heading into a Week 9 matchup against Pittsburgh's powerful front seven. Tyron Smith (neck) and La'el Collins (hip) are residing on injured reserve at the moment, and Biadasz's absence does nothing more than further deplete the Dallas front five. Joe Looney will step in at center with Biadasz out.