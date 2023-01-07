Biadasz (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Biadasz sustained a high-ankle sprain during the Week 17 win over Tennessee on Thursday Night Football, so it's not surprising to see he'll sit out with Dallas already locked into a wild-card spot heading into the playoffs. In his absence, it's likely Connor McGovern will continue to move over from his starting left guard spot to center for the time being.
