Biadasz (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Biadasz sustained a high-ankle sprain during the Week 17 win over Tennessee on Thursday Night Football, so it's not surprising to see he'll sit out with Dallas already locked into a wild-card spot heading into the playoffs. In his absence, it's likely Connor McGovern will continue to move over from his starting left guard spot to center for the time being.