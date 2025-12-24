Booker (ankle) has been deemed questionable to suit up against the Commanders on Christmas Day, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Booker also dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season, but it's unclear if his current issue is related. The rookie right guard was labeled as limited all three days of practice this week, so his status for Thursday seems to be up in the air. If Booker ends up being unable to play, Hakeem Adeniji may be asked to make a start on the offensive line.