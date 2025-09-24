Booker (ankle) is expected to be placed on IR, requiring him to miss at least four games, Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com reports.

That move would keep Booker out until at least Week 8 against the Broncos. The 12th overall pick in the 2025 Draft has had a strong start to his NFL, immediately stepping into the starting right guard role for Dallas before injuring his ankle in a Week 3 loss to the Bears. T.J. Bass would be the next man up at right guard.