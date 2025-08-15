Booker is expected to start Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 12th overall pick in the 2025 Draft was somewhat surprisingly held out of the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Rams, but Booker should see his first game action in a Dallas uniform Saturday, even if only for a couple series. The Alabama product is set to start at right guard in Week 1, getting the unenviable task of replacing future Hall of Fame Zack Martin along the Cowboys offensive line.